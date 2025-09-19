Preparedness Fair at the Martinsburg VAMC

Is your family ready for an emergency situation? Earlier this summer, a severe storm displaced several Martinsburg Veterans from their homes for nearly a week. Emergencies happen without warning, and the Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) wants to help you be prepared. Join us for this important event!

• Detailed guidance on emergency preparedness.

• Information on what to have in your “Go Bag.”

• Tips for those caring for Veterans.

• Setting up ID.me or Login.gov accounts, so you can communicate with VA on mobile apps like VA Health Chat or the VA Health and Benefits App.

While you are here, check out emergency response vehicles from the VHA Office of Emergency Management and the Veterans Canteen Service, as well as the First Energy Downed Powerline Demo Truck.

September is National Preparedness Month. By attending this event, you’ll be taking steps to safeguard yourself and your loved ones against unforeseen events. We look forward to seeing you there!