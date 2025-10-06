Road to Freedom 5K - Run, Walk or Roll

2025 Road to Freedom 5k Run, Walk, Roll

Saturday, November 8th, 2025

Martinsburg VA Medical Center

Check in begins at 7 a.m.

Race Starts at 8 a.m.

The Martinsburg VA Medical Center is proud to host the 22nd annual Road to Freedom 5K! This is a free race and is open to the community. It promotes fitness and well-being and is a great opportunity to honor Veterans on Veterans Day weekend. Whether you are a runner, walker, or hand cyclist, we encourage you to come out for this special event on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The race is entirely on the campus at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center. The course is flat and is great for beginners or those trying to achieve a 5K personal best time.

Location: Martinsburg VA Medical Center

510 Butler Avenue

Martinsburg, WV 25405

ONLINE REGISTRATION

Note: There will be a 1K kids run at 8:15 a.m.

IMPORTANT: All participants competing in the 5K must complete and sign the waiver below to compete in the race. Runners under 18 MUST have a parent or guardian complete the waiver below.

Winners will awarded for Male and Female categories in multiple age divisions

Questions? Contact the Race Director at darren.yowell@va.gov

Online Registration Closes: Monday, November 3, 2025, at 4 p.m.

Parking: Available in the main Medical Center parking lot immediately adjacent to the check-in area.