17th Annual Hero Haven Homeless Veteran Stand Down

Hero Haven Homeless Stand Down

When:

Where:

510 Butler Avenue

Martinsburg, WV

Cost:

Free

At this event, Veterans can get help with VA benefits, housing resources, medical services (including dental and vision), employment services and social services.

Lunch will be provided and there will be special giveaways.

**Shuttle service will be available to the Martinsburg VA Medical Center from most large shelters in the Martinsburg area.

For more information call 304-263-0811 or 1-800-3807, extension 2075

 

