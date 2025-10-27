17th Annual Hero Haven Homeless Veteran Stand Down
When:
No event data
Where:
510 Butler Avenue
Martinsburg, WV
Cost:
Free
At this event, Veterans can get help with VA benefits, housing resources, medical services (including dental and vision), employment services and social services.
Lunch will be provided and there will be special giveaways.
**Shuttle service will be available to the Martinsburg VA Medical Center from most large shelters in the Martinsburg area.
For more information call 304-263-0811 or 1-800-3807, extension 2075