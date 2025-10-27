Warrior 2 Soul Mate (W2SM) - Relationship Communications Workshop

Friday, November 14, 2025: 5 - 9 p.m.



Saturday, November 15, 2025: 8 - 4 p.m.



Sunday, November 16, 2025: 8 - Noon

Military service can present challenges in marriages including financial, long separation, multiple deployments, injury and illness. These challenges can add stress to family and relationships.

Through W2SM, the Martinsburg VA Medical Center seeks to teach and reinforce positive attitudes, emotional understanding and behaviors that nurture and sustain healthy relationships and loving families.

Any Veteran and their partner are invited to attend this couples workshop. W2SM is designed to develop skills to improve relationships. W2SM utilizes PAIRS (Practical Application of Intimate Relationship Skills).

Meals will be provided. Begin your healing journey!

For questions call 304-263-0811: Chaplain Brooks at ext. 5058, Chaplain Brown at ext. 5052, or Lisa White at ext. 5050