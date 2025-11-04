Please join us in the lobby for the Great American Smokeout on Thursday, November 20, from 9am – 1pm. VA is encouraging Veterans to learn how to Quit Like a Pro. Here are three pro tips:

(1) explore all VA tobacco treatments available to you, including prescription medications, nicotine replacement therapies, and counseling;

(2) use medication and counseling together—real-life results show that this gives you the best chance of stopping for good; and

(3) understand that, as with any skill, every attempt you make to stop teaches you something that can help you quit later.

Talk with your VA health care provider or call 1-855-QUIT-VET (1-855-784-8838) to get started today. Or come out and see us in person on November 20!