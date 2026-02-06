2026 Salute Week Schedule at the Martinsburg VAMC

During National Salute Week, community organizations in our area honor and support the Veterans at the Martinsburg VAMC through the series of events shown below.

The week also provides an opportunity for the community to become acquainted with the volunteer opportunities within the medical center. Contact us to discover the wonderful things you, your group or organization can do to salute America’s Heroes. https://www.va.gov/martinsburg-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/

Feb 9

• VFW 3522: Cake & Coffee, 9 AM-Noon, Main Lobby

Feb 10

• Giveaway Table, 9 AM–2 PM, Main Lobby

• Hot Chocolate, Main Lobby

• Musicians on Call, 4 PM, Chaplain's Channel

• Domiciliary (CAT-5): Free Patriot Brew

Feb 11

• NSDAR Woodstock: Valentines, Main Lobby

• MGX Equipment Services, 10 AM

• Musicians on Call, 3 PM, Chaplain's Channel

• Domiciliary (PRRP): Free Patriot Brew

Feb 12

• Giveaway Table, 9 AM–2 PM, Main Lobby

• Musicians on Call, 6 PM, Chaplain's Channel

• Domiciliary (GOALS/Gen Dom): Free Patriot Brew

Feb 13

• Terra Rubra Lions Club/Vietnam Vets, 2 PM, CLC

• Navy Federal Credit Union, 10 AM

Feb 14

• AMVETS Post 224, 10 AM, Shenandoah Room

• Order of the Eastern Star, 1 PM, CLC