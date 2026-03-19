Skip to Content

Women Veterans Health Fair

Women Veterans Health Fair

When:

Thu. Apr 30, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Post Theater, Building 317

510 Butler Avenue

Martinsburg, WV

Cost:

Free

The Martinsburg VA Medical Center is hosting a Women Veterans Health Fair at our Post Theater (Building 317) on Thursday, April 30, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Resources for the health and well-being of women Veterans at any stage in life.
  • Maternity, fertility, menopause, breast, cervical and mental health, healthy aging, nutrition, whole health and more.
  • A health care team will be available for toxic exposure screening.
  • If you aren't connected with VA, come speak to our Eligibility and Enrollment staff.
  • Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) staff will also be on hand to answer questions about benefits.

Questions? Call our Women Veterans Program Manager at

Other VA events

Last updated: 