Women Veterans Health Fair
Women Veterans Health Fair
When:
Thu. Apr 30, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Post Theater, Building 317
510 Butler Avenue
Martinsburg, WV
Cost:
Free
The Martinsburg VA Medical Center is hosting a Women Veterans Health Fair at our Post Theater (Building 317) on Thursday, April 30, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Resources for the health and well-being of women Veterans at any stage in life.
- Maternity, fertility, menopause, breast, cervical and mental health, healthy aging, nutrition, whole health and more.
- A health care team will be available for toxic exposure screening.
- If you aren't connected with VA, come speak to our Eligibility and Enrollment staff.
- Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) staff will also be on hand to answer questions about benefits.
Questions? Call our Women Veterans Program Manager at