Freedom250 Health Care Enrollment Drive at the Martinsburg VAMC

Veterans, if you are not using VA Health Care but want to find out how to start, come to our Freedom250 Enrollment Drive at the Martinsburg VAMC on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. We want you to get the benefits you've earned through your service in the Armed Forces!

We will have Eligibility and Enrollment staff on hand to assist. Bring your DD214 and we'll help with the rest.

Staff from our Suicide Prevention and Vocational Rehabilitation Services will also be available. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you there!