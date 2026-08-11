Martinsburg VAMC Annual Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk

Come join us on the Martinsburg VAMC campus for the 10th Annual Martinsburg VAMC Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk. Help raise awareness, reduce stigma and show support. Connect with VA and community resources.

Registration is on-site (adjacent to the Hope Center, Building 213). Start any time between 10am and 2pm. Make the walk as long or as short as you like. Participants will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last.