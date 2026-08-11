BRAIN HEALTH ACROSS THE LIFESPAN
Discover the latest in dementia care and wellness
When:
Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Post Theater, Building 317
510 Butler Avenue
Martinsburg, WV
Cost:
Free
BRAIN HEALTH ACROSS THE LIFESPAN: Understanding Dementia and Cognitive Wellness Summit
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2026, 8AM-4PM
Join us at the Martinsburg VAMC Post Theater to hear from experts on dementia and cognitive wellness—
covering diagnosis, treatment, compassionate care, and innovative brain health clinics.
Check out resource tables hosted by VA staff and community organizations and partners.
Light refreshments at 8:00 AM; opening remarks at 8:30 AM.
Who Should Attend?
✔ Professionals, Clinicians & Employees
✔ Educators, Trainees & Students
✔ Veterans and Caregivers