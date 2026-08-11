Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Discover the latest in dementia care and wellness

BRAIN HEALTH ACROSS THE LIFESPAN: Understanding Dementia and Cognitive Wellness Summit

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2026, 8AM-4PM

Join us at the Martinsburg VAMC Post Theater to hear from experts on dementia and cognitive wellness—

covering diagnosis, treatment, compassionate care, and innovative brain health clinics.

Check out resource tables hosted by VA staff and community organizations and partners.

Light refreshments at 8:00 AM; opening remarks at 8:30 AM.

Who Should Attend?

✔ Professionals, Clinicians & Employees

✔ Educators, Trainees & Students

✔ Veterans and Caregivers