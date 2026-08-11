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International Overdose Awareness Day Event at the Martinsburg VAMC

Overdose Awareness Day Event

When:

Mon. Aug 24, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Room 1B-114

510 Butler Avenue

Martinsburg, WV

Cost:

Free

Join us for an event aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of overdose. Speak with VA providers, explore interactive activities, and take home educational handouts and resources for you and your family.

Let’s come together to support one another and help create positive change.

We hope to see you there!

Room 1B-114 (inside main Medical Center)

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