International Overdose Awareness Day Event at the Martinsburg VAMC
Overdose Awareness Day Event
When:
Mon. Aug 24, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Room 1B-114
510 Butler Avenue
Martinsburg, WV
Cost:
Free
Join us for an event aimed at raising awareness about the dangers of overdose. Speak with VA providers, explore interactive activities, and take home educational handouts and resources for you and your family.
Let’s come together to support one another and help create positive change.
We hope to see you there!
Room 1B-114 (inside main Medical Center)