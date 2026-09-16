Kick Off Event for Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

The Martinsburg VA Medical Center is kicking off our 2026-27 drive-thru vaccination clinic on Monday, September 21, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow the signage when you enter the campus and we look forward to seeing you! Please bring your VA ID card with you.

If you can’t make it on the first day, you have options! You can get your vaccination at:

The Drive-Thru:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Martinsburg VAMC:

Flu shots are available during scheduled primary care appointments.

Walk-in to Primary Care for your flu vaccination Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1 - 3 p.m.

Any VA Outpatient Clinics (CBOC):

Flu shots are available during scheduled primary care appointments.

Walk-in to your VA Outpatient Clinic for your flu vaccination Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1 - 3 p.m.

Community Providers: