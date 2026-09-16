Ribbon Cutting for New Virtual Health Resource Center

On October 1, 2026, we are inviting Veterans to join us at the main lobby of the Martinsburg VA Medical Center for a ceremonial ribbon cutting, celebrating our brand-new Virtual Health Resource Center (VHRC). Come enjoy some cake and learn about how we’re making it easier to connect to VA care.

What is the VHRC?

The VHRC is about bringing care closer, as we continue to expand and improve how we deliver health services. It is designed to make healthcare more accessible for Veterans, offering:

Help with setting up VA-issued Ipads

Assistance with VA Video Connect and Login.gov/ID.me

Education on VA apps and MyHealtheVet (secure messaging)

Please note:

While the ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place at the Medical Center in Martinsburg, the new VHRC service will be located at the Martinsburg Vet Center in Spring Mills, WV. We’re celebrating at the Medical Center so more Veterans can join us and find out about these important new services.

The VHRC at the Martinsburg Vet Center in Spring Mills will be open 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. on the first and third Friday of every month starting October 2, 2026. To receive an appointment at the VHRC, please contact Brenna McDonald at or Teresa Wenner at .