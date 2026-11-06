Martinsburg VA and the Paralyzed Veterans of America Co-Host Boccia Training and Tournament for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

November 6, 2026

Martinsburg, WV - The Martinsburg VA and the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) hosted a two-day boccia training and tournament Oct. 27–28 at the Heroes Health and Wellness Gym, bringing together Community Living Center residents, outpatients, and adaptive athletes for instruction, competition and camaraderie.

The event began Oct. 27 with an introduction to boccia and skills training. On Oct. 28, participants competed in tournament play. CLC residents competed during the morning session, followed by a medal ceremony and pizza party. Ambulatory and adaptive athletes competed during the afternoon session.

Among the adaptive athletes competing from wheelchairs were Army Veteran Merle Rainey and Air Force Veteran Daryl Sowers.

Rainey, who is participating in Recreation Therapy activities for the first year, learned about the opportunities from another Veteran. He was enthusiastic about it right away. “This gets me out of the house and has helped me learn to be active again,” said Rainey. He won a bronze medal in the Martinsburg tournament and is preparing to travel to Orlando, Florida, next Summer for the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, where he will compete in shooting, archery, fishing and boccia.

Sowers, a Vietnam Veteran, is also going to the national games in Orlando where he will compete in wheelchair softball and boccia. At the Martinsburg tournament, he was a top scorer and was competing for a gold medal. “Doing this gets me around other Veterans like me,” said Sowers. This is his seventh year of participating in VA adaptive sports.

On its website, the PVA describes Boccia as a sport that emphasizes skill, strategy and concentration. Players throw or roll balls as close as possible to a target ball, known as a “jack.” The sport can be adapted for athletes with varying abilities, making it an inclusive opportunity for Veterans to participate in recreation and competition.

The event was funded through a VA Adaptive Sports Grant and also supported by USA Boccia, the sport’s governing body. Jennifer Purser, a PVA representative, traveled from the organization’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., to help organize the Martinsburg event. She highlighted the partnership between VA and PVA, as well as the role these events play in preparing Veteran athletes for the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, which is held annually in different major cities around the United States. Purser said boccia is one of the most popular sports at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, with approximately 300 Veteran athletes participating each year.

For the Martinsburg VA Recreation Therapy team, the tournament is one of many competitive events they organize throughout the year. They focus on providing structured, activity-based therapies to help Veterans address visible and invisible wounds and illnesses, restore independence and improve their overall quality of life. These activities also promote community and connectedness as Veterans work toward improved health and well-being. Darren Yowell, a recreation specialist at the Martinsburg VA, said Veterans traveled from six states—including as far away as Ohio—to participate. “Veterans love to compete,” Yowell said. “This tournament is a great way for them to do that, no matter their ability level.”

The Martinsburg VA Recreation Therapy program offers activities and events for both residents and outpatients. Through adaptive sports and other therapeutic programs, Veterans have opportunities to develop skills, build confidence and connect with their peers.