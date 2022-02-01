Martinsburg VA Medical Center DAISY Recipient

PRESS RELEASE

February 1, 2022

Martinsburg , WV — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) is proud to announce that Kristy Brown, a registered nurse assigned to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), is the latest recipient of the DAISY Foundation Extraordinary Nurse Award.

Brown was nominated for the DAISY award by a fellow co-worker Vicky Russell, a registered nurse and unit-based educator.

Brown assisted Ms. Russell during a critical time at the Martinsburg VAMC where employees were needed in multiple areas of the medical center to fill nursing positions due to the surge of COVID-19 within the community.

Brown cross-trained employees to ensure they had the proper preparation and access to units they were being moved to. Despite how busy the ICU would get, Brown would prioritize the needs of the Veteran by stepping in to help.

“Her commitment to the Veterans and those who care for them is above reproach,” said Russell.

The DAISY Foundation award recognizes the extraordinary efforts of nurses on a daily basis. The DAISY Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died of complications from a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease, at the age of 33 in late 1999.

The care received from nurses while Barnes was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. This organization helps to fight diseases of the immune system through funding of nursing research and evidenced based practice projects.

Veteran patients, visitors, nurses, physicians, and staff members can nominate nurses for The DAISY Award.