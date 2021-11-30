Martinsburg VA Medical Center providing COVID-19 boosters

PRESS RELEASE

November 30, 2021

Martinsburg , WV — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center is offering Veterans, spouses and caregivers, and CHAMPVA recipients the J&J/ Janssen and Moderna vaccine booster shots by appointment only.

For those who had a J&J COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are recommended for those who were vaccinated at least two months ago. Also eligible for boosters are people 18 years of age and older who completed a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series at least six months ago.

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

Enrolled Veterans who meet these requirements for a booster will need to schedule an appointment by calling our COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 304-579-2550 (press 1), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those who received a vaccine under authorization of the SAVE LIVES Act (spouse, caregiver, or CHAMPVA recipient) must first visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/sign-up/introduction.



The CDC advises that it is safe to get both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time. Veterans receiving care at VA who wish to get a booster shot can get both shots together during the same visit.