Martinsburg VA Medical Center receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 27, 2026

Martinsburg, WV - The Martinsburg VAMC received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for the Martinsburg VAMC in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Clean-Paint Two 75000 Gal Fuel Tanks

PACS and CCTV Security Upgrade

Remove Generators and Fuel Tanks from B309 and B502

Replace B500 6A Top Door Alarms

Replace Boiler Plant Control System B320

“This funding allows the Martinsburg VAMC to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in our service area,” said Kenneth Allensworth, Medical Center Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

Enrolled more than 180,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.