Martinsburg VA Medical Center recognizes National Salute to Veteran Patients week

February 15, 2022

Martinsburg , WV — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) will recognize and honor Veterans Feb. 13-19 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.

Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for Veterans. The week also provides an opportunity for the community to become acquainted with volunteer opportunities in the medical center.

“Our volunteers are a priceless resource and play a big role in helping to plan and carry out the activities we do here for Salute Week,” said Terry Stotler, chief of Voluntary Service. “Voluntary Service coordinates the drop-off and distribution of cards, candy, and other donated items for Veterans as a small token of appreciation for their service.”

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, the medical center conducted its annual Sweats for Vets campaign. This drop-off event is made possible by donations and provides over 750 sweat suits to inpatient Veterans who need them.

The Martinsburg VAMC depends on the goodwill of its community supporters for events such as these and so much more.

“Currently the medical center is in need of volunteer drivers for the Veterans Transportation Network (VTN),” said Stotler.

VTN operates nine van routes that bring Veteran patients from outlying areas to appointments.

To learn more about the VTN and volunteer opportunities at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center, be sure to visit www.va.gov/martinsburg-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/ or call the office at 304-263-0811, ext. 3309.