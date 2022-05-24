Martinsburg VAMC Celebrates Certified Nurses, Affirms Commitment to Safe Veteran Care

PRESS RELEASE

May 24, 2022

Martinsburg , WV — Along with the Veterans Health Administration, the Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) is excited to recognize its Certified Nurses as part of an annual celebration on March 18.

This year’s observation of Certified Nurses Day is particularly special at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC), as it has leaned on the expertise, skill, and dedication of its nurses to safely provide for the health care needs of its Veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Currently, the medical center has over 470 registered nurses on staff, with 141 of them certified in their specialty,” says Kayla Raines, Nurse Recruiter. “This high number of certified nursing staff demonstrates a strong personal commitment to Nursing excellence and plays a key role in assuring the high standards of care we have for our Veteran patients.”



As a High Reliability Organization, Certified Nurses only further affirms the medical center’s commitment to delivering high-quality, safe Veteran care.



“Our organization values its nurses and appreciates the achievements of its Certified Nurses,” says Raines. “This year we are highlighting our Certified Nurses with a #CertifiedSelfie campaign to show the many faces of nursing here at the Martinsburg VAMC, such as hospice, critical care, case management, leadership, etc. These nursing certification specialties contribute to better patient outcomes, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”



Join the team! Contact the Nurse Recruiter at 304-263-0811, ext. 3708 for more information today