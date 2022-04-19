Martinsburg VAMC Celebrates Volunteers During National Volunteer Week

PRESS RELEASE

April 19, 2022

Print

Martinsburg , WV — In recognition of National Volunteer Week, April 17-23, the Martinsburg VA Medical Center will honor its volunteers who support local Veterans with events throughout the week and a public campaign encouraging other citizens to give back.

Volunteers have been a valued partners at the VA for more than 75 years and provided countless hours of support to Veterans.

In fiscal year 2021, around 276 volunteers at the Martinsburg VAMC contributed 9020 hours toward caring for Veterans. Their volunteerism and donations were valued at approximately $425,077 in fiscal year 2021.

"I continue to be humbled by the selfless sacrifice and dedication shown by our wonderful Volunteers. They are an integral part of Team Martinsburg and I thank each of them for the care that they show to our Veterans.” said Kenneth W. Allensworth, medical center director. “From driving our Veterans to appointments or holding an honored Veterans hand in their final hours, our Volunteers set the bar for commitment to those who served."

National Volunteer Week also presents an opportunity for other civically minded individuals to join the ranks of volunteers serving Veterans. There are many ways to volunteer. For instance,

John J. Miller is a U.S. Marine Veteran and dedicated volunteer that has given 20 years of service to the medical center.

Miller became a volunteer after seeing an advertisement in his local newspaper, and loving to drive and travel, knew that becoming a volunteer driver was for him. According to Miller, “I will volunteer here until the doctor tells me I can’t!”

No medical experience is necessary to become a VA volunteer and volunteers are encouraged to share ideas on how they would like to give back using their unique skills.

You can make a difference when you help us serve our Nations Veterans. To become a VA volunteer please contact Voluntary Service at 304-263-0811, ext. 3310.