Martinsburg VAMC celebrates Women Veterans with annual baby shower

PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2022

Print

Martinsburg , WV — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) continues its joyous tradition of showering expecting or recently delivered Veteran moms with baby shower gifts.

“These showers are just one way that VA cares for its women Veterans,” says Krystal Schiro, Registered Nurse Maternity Care Coordinator. “Our goal is to ensure that women Veterans receive the specific health care services they need, meeting them at all stages of their life.”



As the Maternity Care Coordinator, Schiro is responsible for tracking the health care needs of maternal Veterans by establishing their care plan and coordinating their community care appointments. After delivery, VA also provides services such as lactation consulting.



This year’s baby shower gifted over 30 women Veterans with gifts and other essential items for their new bundle of joy, including car seats, clothes, diapers, wipes, and more.



The baby shower is made possible by the generous donors who support the medical center. Veterans Service Organizations (VSOs) are more than ready to answer the call for items needed for the baby shower.



“We are grateful for the partnerships that allow us to support events like this,” says Terry Stotler, Voluntary Service Chief. “It truly is a community effort, and the baby shower only seems to grow every year.”



For more information about women Veterans health care, call the Women Veterans Program Coordinator at 304-263-0811, ext. 2872, or visit https://www.va.gov/martinsburg-health-care/health-services/women-veteran-care/.



Want to make a difference? The Martinsburg VAMC depends on the goodwill of our community supporters. Contact Voluntary Service for donation or volunteer opportunities by calling 304-263-0811, ext. 3732, or visit https://www.va.gov/martinsburg-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/.