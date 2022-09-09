Martinsburg VAMC conducts successful return to Youth Volunteer Program

PRESS RELEASE

September 9, 2022

Martinsburg , WV — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center has a proud tradition of operating a very robust Youth Volunteer Program.

For safety precautions, the COVID-19 pandemic precluded the program for the last two years, but this year saw its return.

“Everyone missed the Student Volunteer Program over the past couple of years,” says Terry Stotler, Chief of Voluntary Service. “It is a staple within our medical center community that we all look forward to every year, and the kids really do become a part of the team.”



The Youth Volunteer Program took place over the summer on a smaller scale and with modifications to ensure the well-being of both the students and Veterans. The number of volunteers was limited for to adhere to social distancing within the medical center. Direct patient care roles were converted to support roles such as food service and facilities care. Youth Volunteers also assisted with being included Ambassadors, warehouse aides, and administrative assistance.



“I really enjoyed the opportunity to spend my summer here being around patients,” says Student Volunteer Elliana Mosby. “I have a heart for helping and enjoy taking care of others, both Veterans and employees.”



The student volunteer are age 13 to 17 and benefit from this experience in many ways. They learn new skills, make new friends, and explore careers in the Department of Veterans Affairs. Students have the opportunity to witness firsthand the service and sacrifice of our Nation’s Veterans.



Volunteer with us! Visit https://www.va.gov/martinsburg-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/ or call the Voluntary Service Office at 304-263-0811, ext. 3310 to learn more about opportunities at the Martinsburg VAMC.