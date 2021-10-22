Martinsburg VAMC drive-thru flu clinic now open

PRESS RELEASE

October 22, 2021

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – The Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) drive-thru flu clinic is now open and is providing seasonal flu shots to Veterans.

The 2021-2022 flu season will coincide with the COVID-19 pandemic. Flu vaccination is the best protection we have in fighting and controlling seasonal influenza. COVID-19 prevention strategies, such as wearing a face covering, washing hands frequently and practicing physical distancing are also effective against the spread of flu.

If you are a Veteran enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health care system and have a VA ID card, you have options for receiving your flu shot:

The most convenient option is the Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic, located in parking lot “Z”. The drive-thru clinic is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; please follow the directional signs from the main entrance gate as they have changed to accommodate our outside operations.

Ask for a flu shot during your next scheduled Primary care appointment.

From one of the medical center’s seven community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs). The CBOCs are located in the following communities:

Cumberland, Md.

Fort Detrick, Md.

Hagerstown, Md.

Harrisonburg, Va.

Stephens City, Va.

Franklin, W.Va.

Petersburg, W.Va.

Please remember face coverings are required on the Martinsburg VAMC campus and all community-based outpatient clinics.

Veterans can also choose to receive their flu shot, including the high-dose vaccine, at participating Community Care Network pharmacies or urgent care locations. Find locations and learn more at www.va.gov/CommunityCare/flushot.asp

Flu and COVID-19 can have a serious impact on Veterans and employees – anyone can get sick. That’s why the CDC recommends that everyone six months or older get a flu vaccine each year. Remember, you cannot get the flu from the vaccine!