Martinsburg VAMC drive-thru flu shot clinic now open

October 12, 2022

Martinsburg , WV — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) drive-thru flu shot clinic is now open to provide seasonal flu shots to Veterans.

Flu vaccination is the best protection we have in keeping our Veterans safe from seasonal influenza. If you are a Veteran enrolled in VA health care and have a VA ID card, you have options for receiving your flu shot:



The convenient drive-thru is located in parking lot “Z” Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please follow the directional signs from the main entrance gate.



Veterans may also receive a flu shot at their community-based outpatient clinic (CBOC) in the following locations: Cumberland, Fort Detrick, and Hagerstown, Maryland; Harrisonburg and Stephens City, Virginia; and Franklin and Petersburg, West Virginia.



Veterans choosing to receive their no-cost flu shot at participating Community Care Network pharmacies or urgent care locations can learn more at www.va.gov/CommunityCare/flushot.asp.



Also offered at the medical center drive-thru location is the COVID-19 primary vaccination series and Bivalent booster. Due to significantly improved protection, receiving a vaccination (or an updated booster) is critical for protection against COVID-19.



Please remember that face coverings are required on the Martinsburg VAMC campus, as well as our community-based outpatient clinic locations, to keep our Veterans and staff safe.