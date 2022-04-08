Martinsburg VAMC Earns Top Performer in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Healthcare Equality Index

PRESS RELEASE

April 8, 2022

Martinsburg , WV — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) received the prestigious designation as a LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer for 2022 from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).

“The medical center values this designation,” says Craig Perkins, Equal Employment Opportunity Program Office Manager. “We strive to ensure that our LGBTQ+ Veterans are equally protected by their health care providers and feel safe seeking and receiving health care.”

The medical center is one of just 251 health care facilities nationwide to receive this designation. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the HEI, the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey of health care facilities on policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors, and employees.

The HEI evaluates and scores health care facilities on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: Foundational policies and training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care, LGBTQ+ patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and lastly, patient and community engagement.

“As a High Reliability Organization, we must be equipped with the tools and policies necessary to safely and equitably serve all Veterans,” says Perkins.

The LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinators at the Martinsburg VAMC health care are specially trained in clinical care that is responsive to the unique needs of LGBTQ+ Veterans. To connect with a LGBTQ+ care coordinator at the Martinsburg VAMC, please call 304-263-0811, ext. 4132, or visit https://www.va.gov/martinsburg-health-care/health-services/lgbtq-veteran-care/