Martinsburg VAMC encourages Veterans, community to take first step

May 26, 2022

Martinsburg , WV — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Martinsburg VA Medical Center realizes that one of the most important aspects of mental health is reducing the stigma that surrounds it.

Research shows that Veterans who have serious mental illness struggle from very manageable health concerns simply because they don’t reach out for help.



Through Veterans’ authentic personal accounts, VA can provide treatment, support, and resources to help Veterans improve their mental health.



“By emphasizing the shared military experiences that connects Veterans, we can help overcome the stigma that some Veterans associate with common mental health challenges,” says Johnny Theriault, Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor, who recently sat down to discuss this and more for a special podcast to recognize the significance of this month.



According to Theriault, the first step towards living a healthy, full life – whether Veteran or not – is reaching out for help. Simply take that first step towards getting connected to resources by contacting your primary care team.



Follow www.Facebook.com/MartinsburgVAMC to listen to the full podcast when it premiers on May 31.