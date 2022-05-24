Martinsburg VAMC recognizes April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month

PRESS RELEASE

May 24, 2022

Martinsburg , WV — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) is working to increase awareness about the impact of military sexual trauma and VA’s supportive treatments.

Military sexual trauma (MST) is any sexual activity in which a servicemember is involved against their will. People of all genders, ages, sexual orientations, racial and ethnic backgrounds, and branches of service have experienced MST.



No matter how long it’s been, VA is here to help.



“Survivors differ in what they need to help them heal and treatment can be an important part of that way forward,” says Angela Hershberger, Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator. “Our goal is to improve your quality of life with strategies to manage emotions and memories related to your trauma.”



It is important to learn about MST and its effects, as well as explore opportunities that support recovery. VA offers free counseling and treatment to Veterans for mental and physical health conditions related to MST, even if the MST was not reported at the time. In fact, Veterans may be eligible for MST services even if they do not qualify for other types of VA care.



MST survivors – we believe you, and we believe in you.



The trained professionals at the Martinsburg VAMC stand by ready to listen and provide compassionate care. For questions about treatment and care options related to MST, contact the MST Coordinator by calling 304-263-0811, ext. 2327, or visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/health-needs-conditions/military-sexual-trauma/.