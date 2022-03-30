Martinsburg VAMC Recognizes Social Work Month for their front line dedication to Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

Martinsburg , WV — At the Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC), Social Workers have never been more essential. The medical center proudly celebrates National Professional Social Work Month and the invaluable contributions social workers make in the lives of Veterans and their caregivers.

This year’s theme – The Time is Right for Social Work – highlights the vital contributions social workers make while working from the front lines to help our Nation’s Veterans address their physical, emotional, and social needs while also raising awareness of the social issues that impact Veterans.



“Our Social Workers are strong advocates for the needs of Veterans and their loved ones and help them navigate the VA system of care,” says Monique Smith, Social Work Executive.



At the Martinsburg VAMC, over 70 social workers cover a multitude of services, including acute, long term, and primary care, including home based primary care. Mental health programs aim to provide advocacy in areas specific to the Veteran population such as substance abuse and homelessness on both an inpatient and outpatient basis.



Among other areas, social workers are also dedicated to specialties such as suicide prevention, grief counseling, intimate partner violence, and the spinal cord injury program. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, social workers continued to support and provide care for Veterans and their caregivers, often using virtual platforms to ensure patient safety.



According to Smith, “A Social Worker’s job is never done and can impact almost every aspect of a Veteran’s life.” The Martinsburg VAMC is proud to thank all social workers for the essential work they do daily to care for our Veterans.

Social workers can help connect you to the right resources to help. Talk to a VA social worker today: www.socialwork.va.gov.