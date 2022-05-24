Martinsburg VAMC Recognizes that “VA Nurses Make a Difference”

PRESS RELEASE

May 24, 2022

Print

Martinsburg , WV — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the largest single employer of nurses, joins the American Nurses Association (ANA) in recognizing VA nurses for their dedication and commitment to our Nation’s Heroes.

This year’s motto, “VA Nurses Make a Difference,” expresses the gratitude and respect nurses have earned and deserve while maintaining the well-being of the Veterans at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC).



“Nurse’s Week celebrates the unsung efforts of VA nursing professionals who work on the frontlines, saving and improving the lives of Veterans every day,” says Sandra L. Sullivan, Chief Nurse Executive. “Especially over the past two years working during the COVID-19 pandemic, VA nurses deserve to be recognized for all they do to deliver safe, quality health care.”



As VA continues to evolve to maintain and exceed the highest possible care for Veterans, the medical center relies on nurses to lead the way. Nurses provide not only clinical expertise and skill, but also the element of human compassion. In their times of greatest need, VA nurses are there. VA Nurses Make a Difference!



“There’s no better mission than ours and no more deserving patient population than the one we serve,” says Sullivan. “It’s truly an honor to work alongside the nursing staff that serves our Veterans every day.”



The Martinsburg VAMC is seeking extraordinary nurses to join its team in serving America’s Veterans. The benefits of being a VA nurse set the standard with up to 26 vacation days per year, 13 sick days per year, 11 paid holidays, tuition assistance, retirement plans, shift and weekend differential, pension plans, and so much more!



Make a difference today. Contact Kayla Raines, Nurse Recruiter, by calling 304-263-0811, 3708 or by email to Kayla.Raines@va.gov.