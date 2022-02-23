Martinsburg VAMC scores hole in one with new opportunity for Veterans

PRESS RELEASE

February 23, 2022

Martinsburg , WV — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) is excited to partner with the National Disabled Veterans Golf Clinic (NDVGC) as part of the National Veterans Sports Programs & Special Events office to bring the sport of golf to its inpatient Veterans.

The NDVGC recently provided the facility with five shuffle golf game mats to kickstart this program for inpatient Veterans that promotes not only physical well-being, but also helps cognitive focus, boosts morale, and promotes social interaction.



“Continued social interaction during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a top priority for our Veterans,” says Darren Yowell, recreation specialist. “The dedicated Recreation Therapy team is committed to providing a safe and fun environment for healing.”



Veterans enrolled in inpatient mental health programs focus on strategy, friendly competition, and mental focus, while the community living center Veterans emphasize leisure and adapt to the game with lighter and shorter putters.



The Martinsburg VAMC Recreation Therapy team recognizes the importance of recreation in the rehabilitation and overall improvement of health and wellness for its Veterans and works towards a whole health model approach to treatment.



“The feedback from the Veteran participants has been very positive and we look forward to providing this opportunity to outpatient Veterans in the future,” said Yowell.



