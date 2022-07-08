Martinsburg VAMC sends athletes to National Veteran Wheelchair Games

PRESS RELEASE

July 8, 2022

Martinsburg , WV — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center is proud to spotlight its Veteran athletes that will participate in the world’s largest wheelchair sports event solely for Veterans the upcoming National Veterans Wheelchair Games (NVWG) in Tempe, Arizona.

Team Martinsburg consists of nine Veterans, with eight Veterans going to the games in person. Events include a variety of sports such as air rifle, table tennis, bowling, track and field activities, and so much more!



The NVWG promote and empower wheelchair bound Veterans to live active and healthy lives through adaptive sports and recreation.



“These Veterans train year-round for their events,” says Darren Yowell, recreation specialist. “While we do enjoy winning medals, seeing the improvement in wellness is the true victory.”



Training programs are custom tailored by the Veterans multidisciplinary care team with specific health goals in mind. By providing Veterans with opportunities for health and healing through adaptive sports, these specialized rehabilitation events aim to optimize Veteran independence, community engagement, overall well-being, and quality of life.



