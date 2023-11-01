News releases for the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.

April 18, 2023 The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) is excited to announce its recent partnership with PGA HOPE, which teaches the sport of golf as therapy to Veterans.

March 16, 2023 The Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) celebrates their dedication to training future health care professionals during Health Professions Education Week. The facility has trained over 1000 students since 2016, averaging over 200 per year.

March 02, 2023 Since 1978, this week is celebrated throughout VA as an event of caring and sharing to underscore the community’s expression of appreciation to those inpatient and outpatient Veterans who chose VA as their preferred health care facility of choice.