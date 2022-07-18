Team Martinsburg Wins Big at National Veteran Wheelchair Games

PRESS RELEASE

July 18, 2022

Martinsburg , WV — The results are in! The Martinsburg VA Medical Center is proud to spotlight its Veteran athletes who participated in the world’s largest wheelchair sports event solely for Veterans at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games (NVWG) in Tempe, Arizona.

Nine Veteran athletes made up Team Martinsburg at this year’s event in Tempe, Arizona, and nineteen total medals were awarded for their efforts: twelve gold, five silver, and two bronze.



The NVWG promotes and empowers wheelchair bound Veterans to live active and healthy lives through adaptive sports and recreation. Events included a variety of sports such as air rifle, table tennis, bowling, track and field activities, and so much more!



“These Veterans train year-round for their events,” says Darren Yowell, recreation specialist. “While we do enjoy winning medals, seeing the improvement in wellness is the true victory.”



Training programs are custom tailored by the Veterans multidisciplinary care team with specific health goals in mind. By providing Veterans with opportunities for health and healing through adaptive sports, these specialized rehabilitation events aim to optimize Veteran independence, community engagement, overall well-being, and quality of life.



Visit www.facebook.com/MartinsburgVAMC to learn more about our Veteran athletes!