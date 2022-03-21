VA recognizes Martinsburg VA Medical Center National HeRO Awardee

PRESS RELEASE

March 21, 2022

Martinsburg , WV — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced today it honored Veterans Health Administration (VHA) National HeRO Awardee(s) Kirby Anderson and Andrew Frye from the Martinsburg VA Medical Center (VAMC) for their contributions to VHA’s Journey to High Reliability.

VHA's enterprise-wide journey to High Reliability aims to continuously improve its processes by maximizing patient safety and reducing harm to restore trust and ensure every Veteran receives the high-quality care they deserve.

The awardees were recognized for their safety efforts and process improvement initiatives to provide the best possible care to Veterans every time.

Anderson and Frye were nominated for this award from identifying a potential emergency while out in the community on a routine ambulance transport. The team noticed a car along the side of I-81 with their hazard lights on. They pulled over and right away knew something was wrong. A man was holding a two-year-old child that was in distress. The team immediately administered first aid and the family was on their way.

“I am immensely proud of Mr. Anderson and Mr. Frye,” said Kenneth W. Allensworth, medical center director. “These actions demonstrate our commitment not only to our Veterans but to the community. Receiving a HeRO Award means our staff members have embraced High Reliability Principles and practices by continuously improving our processes to ensure VHA delivers the best care possible.”

All ten teams and individuals were nominated by their leadership in one of five categories: Clinical Individual from a Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) or Facility, Non-Clinical Individual from a VISN or Facility, Clinical Team from a VISN or Facility, Non-Clinical Team from a VISN or Facility, and Individual or Team from VHA Central Office.

The National HeRO Award is the highest level of HRO recognition available within VHA and is reserved to honor employees who advance VHA’s Journey to High Reliability through demonstration of VHA’s HRO Principles in action.

Learn more about VA’s Journey to High Reliability at VA National Center for Patient Safety.