Survivors Assistance & Memorial Support Program (SAMS) (Decedent Affairs)

The SAMS Program helps with:

• Pre-planning and providing resources for Veterans and families.

• Navigation and connection to survivor benefits.

• Information on planning memorial services.

• Connecting survivors to available grief and bereavement support resources.

It is VHA policy that the remains of Veterans who expire while receiving VA authorized hospital care, nursing home, or domiciliary care be handled in a dignified manner [VHA Directive for Decedent Affairs 1601B.04.].

The SAMS Program supports infrastructure at every level for standardized clinical and operational processes, training, and oversight, ensuring this VHA Directive is met.

This program aims to develop consistent and standard processes nationwide so every Veteran and survivor receives equal treatment. Most importantly, the expectation is that this program enhances trust in VA. Veterans and their families will be assured that the VHA will do the right thing during their times of need.

The SAMS Program Wants Veteran and Survivor Feedback

The SAMS program is leveraging Veterans Signals (VSignals) to gather feedback from Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors; to assess service quality; and identify areas for improvement—ensuring the program delivers compassionate, personalized support before and after a Veteran’s final stages of life. Veterans and survivors can access SAMS VSignals here: https://survey.voice.va.gov/?nYMa0I-SAMS