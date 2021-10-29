Martinsburg VAMC celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month, named to prestigious Leading Disability Employers list

For the second consecutive year, the medical center celebrates its inclusion on the prestigious Leading Disabilities Employers list, which is named by the National Organization on Disability (NOD).

National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) was established to ensure equal opportunity for all citizens with disabilities. NDEAM dates back to WWII when returning servicemembers with disabilities desired to find meaningful work in order to continue their life of service to their Nation.

The Martinsburg VAMC was established at the close of WWII and takes pride in its legacy of employment practices to include people with disabilities in the workforce. By being creative in making the workplace environment more accessible, employees with disabilities can thrive.

“It is important to me that we create an inclusive and diverse workplace where employees with disabilities are not only hired, but have every ability to succeed,” says Kenneth Allensworth, Medical Center Director.

In the U.S., one in five adults have a disability. At the Martinsburg VAMC, over 13% of its workforce reports a disability, and most of that percentage are Veterans. Veteran employees with disabilities include service-related injuries such as Traumatic Brain Injury, Hearing and Vision Impairment, Missing Extremities, Mobility Impairment, and more.

For the second consecutive year, the medical center celebrates its inclusion on the prestigious Leading Disabilities Employers list, which is named by the National Organization on Disability (NOD). NOD strives to recognize those employers that are committed to building an inclusive workforce by adopting exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities.