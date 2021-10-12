Martinsburg VAMC recognizes foodservice workers week, celebrates satisfaction scores

Nutrition and Food Service play a important role around the Martinsburg VA Medical Center. They were recognized nationally for their hard work.

The Martinsburg VA Medical Center utilizes the Whole Health approach when treating our Nation’s Veterans, and that includes food! By keeping Veteran patients well-nourished and healthy, it enables them to be more resistant to illness and fight off any potential ailments.

This week is recognized nationally as foodservice workers week, and to celebrate, the medical center is proud to shed a spotlight on the recent success of the new Cook/Serve program.

In use for the last year, the Cook/Serve program allows for more restaurant-style service; the food served to Veteran patients is fresher and tastier than ever before. In fact, the Martinsburg VAMC recently achieved a 4.6 of 5-star average on a national patient satisfactory survey.

“It is rewarding because we constantly strive to improve the Veteran’s dining experience,” says Annemarie Price, chief of nutrition and food service, “We emphasize scratch cooking that tastes homemade, which helps our Veterans feel cared for and eat more heartily.”

The Nutrition staff at the medical center are proud of the work they do to keep Veterans healthy. They enjoy working together as a team to create new recipes or menu items and look forward to providing patients with special treats when appropriate, like birthday cakes!