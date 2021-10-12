Martinsburg VAMC recognizes Hispanic Heritage month, celebrates Veterans and employees

The Martinsburg VA Medical Center takes pride in the diversity of our Veterans and staff.

The medical center is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month with a variety of offerings, including a virtual event that highlighted various Hispanic cultures and stories of those who work for VA. This event was also attended by the medical center director, Kenneth Allensworth who is not of Hispanic Heritage, but hails from New Mexico and has a special connection to the culture.

He emphasized this year’s message, ‘Esperanza’ or hope, as it has a special meaning to all people of Hispanic Heritage, both Veteran and employee alike.

Medical Center employee Jaime Garcia exemplifies Esperanza. Garcia, who serves as the Hispanic Special Emphasis Program Manager, shares that Hispanic Heritage Month is important to him because after 20 years of military service, he has seen the struggle and sacrifice of his fellow Hispanics. “We should embrace what the U.S. stands for – the freedoms we enjoy every day,” says Garcia. He is hopeful that fellow Veterans and staff can see a side of Hispanic culture they haven’t experienced before.

Attendants were also treated to a special performance from the Maru Montero Dance Company. Hispanic Heritage Month runs yearly from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

For more information on Hispanic Heritage Month, contact our EEO and Diversity Office!