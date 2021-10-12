Martinsburg VAMC supports Veteran moms with drive-thru baby shower

From handmade quilts and blankets to cases of diapers and wipes, Veteran mothers at the Martinsburg VAMC were safely equipped with necessities and other gifts by way of a drive-thru baby shower.

The baby shower gifts were a result of months of planning on behalf of the Women’s Clinic staff at the Martinsburg VAMC and donations given to Voluntary Service. Local Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) such as the American Legion were generous donors to this event that included a gift bag of essentials for mom.

Each gift was specific to the Veteran mom and her baby; nurses from the clinic reached out to enrolled Women Veterans who are currently expecting or recently had their baby to find out what they needed most.

Women Veterans comprise the fastest growing Veteran population receiving services from the VA, projecting as much as 50% growth in coming years. With that growth comes the need for supportive facilities and services that are female-focused.

“Who knows Women Veterans better than the women’s clinic providers at VA?” asks Teresa Wenner, Women’s Health Program Manager. The Martinsburg VAMC is currently constructing a new Women’s Clinic on its main campus, which is slated to open sometime in 2022.