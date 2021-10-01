 Skip to Content

Stories

VA Martinsburg health care top stories.

Martinsburg VAMC recognizes foodservice workers week, celebrates satisfaction scores

Nutrition and Food Service play a important role around the Martinsburg VA Medical Center. They were recognized nationally for their hard work.

Nutrition and Food Service employees pose for a group shot in from of the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.

Martinsburg VAMC recognizes Hispanic Heritage month, celebrates Veterans and employees

Hispanic Heritage Month run every year from September 15 through October 15.

Hispanic Heritage Month Logo

Martinsburg VAMC supports Veteran moms with drive-thru baby shower

The Martinsburg VAMC honors Women Veterans.

Martinsburg VA Medical Hospital conducts a drive-thru baby for female Veterans.
Prev
1 2