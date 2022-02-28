Women Veterans Virtual Public Forum

The VA Maryland Health Care System invites women who served in the military to participate virtually in a public forum designed to continually improve the care we provide to women Veterans.

Registration for this event is not required. To participate, click on this link at the start of the event to join from a computer or mobile device: Virtual Woman's Conference - March 9 (bcvp0rtal.com).

Any questions about this event can be emailed to VAMHCSPublicRelations@va.gov.