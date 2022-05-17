 Skip to Content

Veterans VA Claims Clinic and Health & Resource Fair

When
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Where

5928 Mineral Hill Road

Eldersburg , MD

Cost
Free

Registration

When you register, you can reserve your spot for one of two options and choose an arrival time (9am, 10am, 11am, noon, 1pm or 2pm):

VA Claims Clinic

  • File or follow up on a VA compensation and pension claim
  • Resource Fair and Information Sessions included

Health & Resource Fair

  • Apply for and learn about VA health care
  • Learn about Veteran burial benefits
  • Explore community resources
  • Information Sessions included, no access to Claims Clinic

Sponsored by the Chesapeake Veterans Alliance and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in partnership with the Carroll County Government.

The Americans with Disabilities Act applies to the Carroll County Government and its programs, services, activities, and facilities. Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication or who has a complaint should contact The Department of Citizen Services, 410.386.3600 or 1.888.302.8978 or MD Relay 7-1-1/1.800.735.2258 as soon as possible but no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event. Email: ada@ccg.carr.org

Veterans VA Claims Clinic and Health & Resource Fair

Tuesday, June 7, 2022

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Carroll Senior and Community Center

5928 Mineral Hill Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Space is limited – Register today!

Register online at https://veteransclaimsclinic.rsvpify.com or call 410-230-4444, ext. 6450.

No Walk-Ins Available.

 

 

Last updated: