Veterans VA Claims Clinic and Health & Resource Fair
- When
-
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
5928 Mineral Hill Road
Eldersburg , MD
- Cost
- Free
Registration
When you register, you can reserve your spot for one of two options and choose an arrival time (9am, 10am, 11am, noon, 1pm or 2pm):
VA Claims Clinic
- File or follow up on a VA compensation and pension claim
- Resource Fair and Information Sessions included
Health & Resource Fair
- Apply for and learn about VA health care
- Learn about Veteran burial benefits
- Explore community resources
- Information Sessions included, no access to Claims Clinic
Sponsored by the Chesapeake Veterans Alliance and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in partnership with the Carroll County Government.
The Americans with Disabilities Act applies to the Carroll County Government and its programs, services, activities, and facilities. Anyone requiring an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication or who has a complaint should contact The Department of Citizen Services, 410.386.3600 or 1.888.302.8978 or MD Relay 7-1-1/1.800.735.2258 as soon as possible but no later than 72 hours before the scheduled event. Email: ada@ccg.carr.org
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
Space is limited – Register today!
Register online at https://veteransclaimsclinic.rsvpify.com or call 410-230-4444, ext. 6450.
No Walk-Ins Available.