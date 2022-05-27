The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine only will be available to Veterans enrolled in the VA Maryland Health Care System.

As a walk-in clinic, individuals will be served on first come, first served basis. Masking and social distancing are required at all times inside the Baltimore VA Medical Center.

Still Need Your First/Second Vaccine?

Veterans who have not yet completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccine may also attend the clinic to receive the shot they need to bring them up to date.

What to Bring to the Walk-In COVID-19 Booster Shot Clinic:

A VA Health Identification (VHIC) Card to verify enrollment status.

A CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card, if you have one, to verify the date of last vaccination.

Can’t Attend the Walk-In COVID-19 Booster Shot Clinic?

You can easily find locations where you can receive a booster shot in your local community by visiting the CDC Vaccine Finder website at www.vaccinefinder.org, or calling 1-800-232-0233. After receiving a booster shot, please bring your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to your next primary care appointment or upload it to your MyHealtheVet account.