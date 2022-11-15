Walk-In COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot Clinic

The updated COVID-19 booster vaccine, also called the bivalent vaccine, will be available. The updated booster protects against both the original virus that causes COVID-19, as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants. Only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be available to enrolled Veterans who meet the following criteria:

Individuals 18 years and older who completed the primary series with two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Novavax COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months ago, or with a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months ago.

Individuals who have received one or two prior booster doses are also eligible 2 months after their most recent dose.

As a walk-in clinic, individuals will be served on first come, first served basis. Masking and social distancing are required at all times inside the Baltimore VA Medical Center.

What to Bring to the Walk-In COVID-19 Booster & Flu Shot Clinic:

A Veteran Health Identification (VHIC) Card to verify enrollment status.

A CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to verify the date of last vaccination.

Parking Guidance:

Free parking for this event is available in the parking garage at the Baltimore VA Medical Center. The entrance to the parking garage is off of Fayette Street, between Greene and Arch Streets. Veterans will be required to show their VA photo identification card when entering the parking garage.