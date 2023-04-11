Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

PACT Act Event for Veterans in Howard County

When:

Wed. May 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Ten Oaks Ballroom

5000 Signal Bell Lane

Clarksville , MD

Cost:

Free

If you served, take advantage of the benefits you’ve earned! Register for the PACT Act Veterans Claims Clinic & VA Health Care Eligibility Fair.

Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Ten Oaks Ballroom
5000 Signal Bell Lane
Clarksville, MD 21029

Space is limited & APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED. No walk-ins available.

Register at https://vapactact.rsvpify.com

