PACT Act Event for Veterans in Howard County

If you served, take advantage of the benefits you’ve earned! Register for the PACT Act Veterans Claims Clinic & VA Health Care Eligibility Fair.
Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm
Ten Oaks Ballroom
5000 Signal Bell Lane
Clarksville, MD 21029
Space is limited & APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED. No walk-ins available.
Register at https://vapactact.rsvpify.com