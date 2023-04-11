PACT Act Event for Veterans in Howard County

When: Wed. May 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Ten Oaks Ballroom 5000 Signal Bell Lane Clarksville , MD Cost: Free

If you served, take advantage of the benefits you’ve earned! Register for the PACT Act Veterans Claims Clinic & VA Health Care Eligibility Fair.

Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

Ten Oaks Ballroom

5000 Signal Bell Lane

Clarksville, MD 21029

Space is limited & APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED. No walk-ins available.

Register at https://vapactact.rsvpify.com