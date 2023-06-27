PACT Act Event for Veterans in Anne Arundel County
When:
Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Anne Arundel Community College
101 College Pkwy
Arnold , MD
Cost:
Free
If you served, take advantage of the benefits you’ve earned. Register for the PACT Act Veterans Claims Clinic & VA Health Care Enrollment Fair.
Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm
Anne Arundel Community College
101 College Pkwy, Arnold, MD 21012
Schwartz Student Union
Space is limited and APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED. No walk-ins available.
Register at https://vapactactjuly2023.rsvpify.com or call 410-230-4444, ext. 6450.See more events