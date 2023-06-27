Skip to Content
PACT Act Event for Veterans in Anne Arundel County

When:

Wed. Jul 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Anne Arundel Community College

101 College Pkwy

Arnold , MD

Cost:

Free

Register

If you served, take advantage of the benefits you’ve earned. Register for the PACT Act Veterans Claims Clinic & VA Health Care Enrollment Fair.

Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Anne Arundel Community College
101 College Pkwy, Arnold, MD 21012

Schwartz Student Union

Space is limited and APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED. No walk-ins available.

Register at https://vapactactjuly2023.rsvpify.com or call 410-230-4444, ext. 6450.

