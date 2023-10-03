Healthy Living Presentation and Resource Fair

This programming is open to any Caregiver who is caring for a Veteran, Caregivers do not need to be enrolled in a Caregiver Support Program to attend.

Presentations include: Caring for a Veteran with PTSD, Blue Star Families Maryland , Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs featuring updates on the PACT ACT and much much more!

RSVP by November 1 to: MarylandCaregiverSupportRSVP@va.gov or call 410-605-7000 ext 55248, to attend.

A link to the event will be provided upon RSVP.