Veteran Information Session: VA Health Care Eligibility Under the PACT Act
The PACT Act opens VA health care enrollment for millions of Veterans exposed to toxins during military service at home or abroad, including those who were previously found not eligible.
Join us on Microsoft Teams to learn about: VA health care eligibility under the PACT Act, VA health care enrollment, and toxic exposure screening.