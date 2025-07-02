Skip to Content

Veteran Information Session: VA Health Care Eligibility Under the PACT Act

Join us online or by telephone!

When:

No event data

Where:

Cost:

Free

Click here to join the meeting 

Meeting ID: 242 077 357 901 5 

Passcode: jP6t2e24 

Dial in by phone 

+1 872-701-0185,,293421695# United States, Chicago 

Find a local number 

Phone conference ID: 293 421 695# 

The PACT Act opens VA health care enrollment for millions of Veterans exposed to toxins during military service at home or abroad, including those who were previously found not eligible. 

Join us on Microsoft Teams to learn about:  VA health care eligibility under the PACT Act, VA health care enrollment, and toxic exposure screening.

 

 

Other VA events

Last updated: 