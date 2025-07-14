PACT Act Veterans Claims Clinic & VA Health Care Information Fair

The PACT Act expands VA benefits and health care for Veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving at home or abroad. Even if you have been denied in the past, you may now qualify under the PACT Act. When you register for this free event you can choose to book an appointment to receive help filing a claim, get information on applying for VA health care, or both! And everyone in attendance can visit the resource tables for a variety of information.

SPACE IS LIMITED & APPOINTMENTS ARE REQUIRED.

Online registration will open July 30. Check back for the link to register.

This event is sponsored by the Chesapeake Veterans Alliance—which includes the Maryland Department of Veterans & Military Families, the VA Maryland Health Care System, and the Baltimore Regional Office of the Veterans Benefits Administration—in partnership with the Baltimore City Veterans Commission.