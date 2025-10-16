2025 Family Caregiver In-Person Celebration
When:
No event data
Where:
American Legion Post 130
8666 Silver Lake Dr
Perry Hall, MD
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
If you have any questions, please call us at 443-253-5376.
*Please let us know if any attendees have food allergies or are in need of any accommodation.
Join the VA Maryland Health Care System’s Caregiver Support Program in Celebrating and Honoring Family Caregivers.
This event is open to Family Caregivers who are caring for Veterans.
- Facilitated LEGO building activity
- Lunch
- Activity Tables
- Resource Tables
- Time for celebration, fellowship and connection
Not enrolled in the VA’s Caregiver Support Program Yet?
Visit www.caregiver.va.gov for additional information or give us a call at 443-253-5376