2025 Family Caregiver In-Person Celebration

When:

Where:

American Legion Post 130

8666 Silver Lake Dr

Perry Hall, MD

Cost:

Free

RSVP:

Required

If you have any questions, please call us at 443-253-5376.

*Please let us know if any attendees have food allergies or are in need of any accommodation.

Join the VA Maryland Health Care System’s Caregiver Support Program in Celebrating and Honoring Family Caregivers. 

This event is open to Family Caregivers who are caring for Veterans.

  • Facilitated LEGO building activity
  • Lunch
  • Activity Tables
  • Resource Tables
  • Time for celebration, fellowship and connection

Not enrolled in the VA’s Caregiver Support Program Yet?
Visit www.caregiver.va.gov for additional information or give us a call at 443-253-5376

 

